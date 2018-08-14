At a scheduled committee meeting, Bibb County commissioners tried to decide what would be funded if the commission adopts a 3 mill increase.

Operations and Finance committee chair Virgil Watkins handed out packets explaining what 3 mills would look like in terms of funding for outside agencies.

“I’m still kind of gauging the body. Here are a couple of documents here,” said Watkins.

That’s when Joe Allen spoke up.

“I’m not going to vote for no 3 mills, no way,” said Allen.

The 3 mill increase he previously voted passed commission during a special meeting, but he says he never supported it. He says he just wanted to lower the millage rate commissioners were considering.

“Your promise is a promise, and I’m trying to get a compromise on something they could work with, and I feel like I’m not any closer than I was before,” said Allen.

Allen was the 5th vote during that commissioner meeting, and it needs 5 votes to pass full commission. Mayor Robert Reichert says he’s trying to get other commissioners on board.

“We’re trying to balance these two opposing factors -- what you're willing to pay and what services you’re willing to provide to the community,” said Reichert.

If other commissioners don't switch, the 3 mills won’t be approved during the vote on August 16th.

© 2018 WMAZ