After deadly year on Georgia waterways, officials offer ways to stay safe this Labor Day weekend

This year alone, there have been eight drownings at the Central Georgia lakes and rivers.

MACON, Ga. — It has been a particularly deadly year on Central Georgia's lakes and rivers, and we're headed into the last big holiday weekend of the summer.

Georgia saw 3 drownings, 13 BUIs (boating under the influence), and several other boating incidents last Labor Day.

That includes Lake Tobesofkee, Lake Sinclair, and the Ocmulgee River, and law enforcement is offering some tips to stay safe during the weekend.

With family in the bating business, Mary Elizabeth Neisler grew up on the water every day.

"It's grown into us as adults, being on the water every day with our families still to this day," she says.

Neisler is no stranger to the water, and has tried many different lake activities.

"My favorite thing to do is definitely wake surf, so it doesn't require a rope, you just stand up and surf -- it's like surfing in Hawaii," she adds.

Along her experience, she's picked up on some good ways to stay safe.

"Look out for your surroundings, look at the people beside you, in front of you behind you, at all the other boaters," Neisler says.

Lamar Burns is the Bibb County Game Warden with the Department of Natural Resources. He says it's also important to know your watercraft.

"We get a lot of folks that just come out and jump on with somebody else, or they rent a vessel for the first time, or a boat, or a jet ski for the first time, and they really don't know what they're doing, so take the time to get familiarized with the equipment, the boat, with the vessel, with the instruments on it, where the lights are at, things like that so you can be safe," he says.

He also emphasizes wearing a lifejacket, even if you're a skilled swimmer.

"Just because you can swim, wear a lifejacket, because if you're exhausted and you have that lifejacket on, it will keep you afloat. It will save your life," he adds.

You should also keep an extra eye on children.

Burns says in Georgia anyone under the age of 13 has to wear a lifejacket while on a moving water vehicle, by law.

He also says a common thread in many drownings and boating accidents is alcohol.

"You can drink, but you need to be under the legal limits of .08, so we are actively looking and enforcing that to keep everyone safe," says Burns.

Neisler is working through the holiday weekend, but she looks forward to getting back out on the water safely.