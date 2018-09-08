US Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Macon Thursday to give a shout-out to law enforcement and criticize its critics.

"This idea that police can be maligned all the time by political leaders and that there can be no consequences is not true," Sessions said while speaking at the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sessions criticized an unnamed US senator -- apparently Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, who said, "The hard truth about our criminal justice system: It's racist ... front to back."

He says comments like that undermine law enforcement.

"This junk you hear on the TV is just junk," he said.

Sessions, a former Alabama prosecutor, called President Trump "a law-and-order president" and said their administration is making progress against violent crime.

Good policies and effective action, he said, "can bring down crime and violence and drug dealing."

He said he was briefed Thursday morning on a gang investigation in Central Georgia and told the local officials, "You started this investigation this year and you'll complete it by the end of this year. They will be gone by the end of this year."

