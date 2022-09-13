x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Unloaded gun found at Northside Middle School during the search of a student's backpack

In a statement to parents, Principal Dustin Dykes said, "Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff."

More Videos

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An unloaded gun was found in a student's backpack at Northside Middle School on Tuesday, according to an email from the Houston County School District. 

A call went out to parents explaining what happened on the campus. During a search of a student's backpack, they say, an unloaded firearm was found.

They reported, "All student are safe."

In a statement to parents, Northside Middle School Principal Dustin Dykes said, " Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Thank you for your support of Northside Middle School."

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Fort Valley police still searching for person who killed Georgia woman in 2019

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at gas station in Macon

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out