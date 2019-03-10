WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Richard VanBrunt says he totaled his truck and suffered two years of health troubles because another driver crashed an entrance gate at Robins Air Force Base.

He filed a lawsuit against the federal government Wednesday, saying the Air Force denied his $100,000 claim for damages.

According to his lawsuit, VanBrunt is a retired Air Force master sergeant who's also worked at Robins as a civilian instructor.

He says he was driving to work in May 2017 when another civilian employee did not follow gate-security rules was classified as a "gate-runner."

Security officers at the gate deployed a barrier that popped up from the ground in front of VanBrunt's truck so that he didn't have a chance to stop, the lawsuit says.

VanBrunt says his truck was totaled and he suffered serious chest and rib injuries.

He also suffered anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress from passing the accident site every day, VanBrunt claims.

The Air Force notified VanBrunt that they rejected his compensation because he didn't follow proper filing procedure and because the accident didn't happen during his work hours. Federal employees are not covered for damages while traveling to and from work, according to the lawsuit.

VanBrunt argues that Robins personnel was negligent in managing traffic flow into the base and allowing the "gate runner" to enter. He also argues that they were negligent in using the gate barrier that wrecked his truck.

He's asking the federal court to award him $100,000 plus medical expenses.

13WMAZ reached out to Robins Air Force Base for comment; they have not responded.

