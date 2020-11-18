PERRY, Ga. — Members of the 53rd Air Traffic Control Squadron trained an exercise in helping planes land and take off safely at the Perry Airport Tuesday.
The mobile air traffic controllers practiced setting up communication and everything else needed to help planes take off and land.
Master Sgt. John Jackson explained why the training is so important.
"We can land and depart aircraft safely so if that's for humanitarian aid or disaster relief anything of that nature, if we need food or supplies, we can make sure we can get that to the people that need it when they need it," Jackson said.
The training runs for a week.