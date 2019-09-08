If you were traveling from Houston County through highway 247 Thursday evening, you may have noticed some delays.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division transported a Cessna 402 aircraft to Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The plane will allow students to get hands-on instructions and live aircraft experience.

Instructor Daniel Whitehead says this will do more than just help students in the classroom.

"Any experience they can get with live aircraft or aircraft in general, and also, the airport atmosphere is going to open us up for possible donations, which we've had to turn down in the past because we don't have an airfield here. It just opens the door to being in that atmosphere in general for the students," said Whitehead.

It took officials about 4 hours to get the plane there safely.

