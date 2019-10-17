MACON, Ga. — More jobs are set to land at the the Middle Georgia Regional Airport when a Texas aircraft-painting company expands to Central Georgia. About 115 jobs are going to be up for grabs at the airport.

Wednesday afternoon the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority announced Dean Baldwin Painting is coming to Macon.

"They'll soon be our newest tenant at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport," said Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority Chairman Robby Fountain said.

A press release says they're building a new state-of-the-art aircraft strip and paint facility.

The aircraft painting company announced they are investing $20 million in the 127,000 square foot building.

Dean Baldwin Painting CEO Barbara Baldwin-McNulty says the project is an opportunity for people who may not have a background the field.

"Aircraft painting doesn't have to have a college graduate or somebody who has gone to a tech school and has that higher education," said Baldwin-McNulty.

The Macon airport continues to expand.

In 2017, Contour Airlines started flights bringing more jobs to the area. In June 2018, aircraft repair company Embraer announced plans to bring 100 jobs to the airport.

Then, in November that same year Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems created 150 new jobs. The newest development this year will include four-bay hangar for painting aircraft.

"This is another bright star in Macon's future," said Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert.

Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority Spokesperson Dan Hall says construction should start within a few months. The company say some employees in lead and supervisory position can earn up to $60,000 a year.

There is no word on when applications open.

