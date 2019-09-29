MACON, Ga. — Day two of the Thunder Over Georgia Air Show kicked off Sunday, and some folks took extra steps to beat the heat at Robins Air Force Base.

Here's how one family protected themselves from the sun and how the show brought back memories for one Vietnam War veteran.

I.J. Turner, Jr. came to the air show at the Robins Air Force Base for the third time in a row with his family.

"I brought my grand kids with me. They wanted to see what was going on, and they really enjoyed it. They come with me every time," said Turner.

Turner was drafted into the military during the Vietnam War. He says he eventually joined the United States Army Reserve and served for 30 years. He says coming to the air show brings back memories.

"I see the F-15's here now, and we had them over there in Saudi Arabia," said Turner.

Turner says he's happy to watch the air show, but he wants to make sure his grandchildren stayed hydrated in the heat.

"Ain't no doubt, it's rough on them. It's tough on them, but they are going to follow their grandaddy," said Turner.

They cooled down with some iced drinks and lemonade. Other people in the crowd used fans, umbrellas, and sunscreen. Some people even sat in the shade underneath an aircraft.

Turner says he was surprised the hot weather didn't deter the thousands of people who showed up.

"They (are) coming, and I ask myself, 'why do they come as hot as it is sitting out here in this hot sun,' but you know they love it, so they come out, and that's a good thing," said Turner.

Marsha Buzzell with the Convention and Visitors Bureau says she expected the air show to attract more than 200,000 people.

