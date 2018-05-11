Country music icons Alabama will be headed to Central Georgia next June to celebrate a huge milestone for the band – 50 years!

In its storied 50-year career, the band has amassed more than 40 #1 hit singles, like ‘Dixieland Delight,’ ‘Mountain Music,’ and ‘If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)’ and over a dozen top 10 charting albums.

Though the lineup has changed through the years, Randy, Jeff and Teddy remain the core three members and will be stopping in Macon on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Macon Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $35-130 and can be bought online at Ticketmaster, through the phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Coliseum box office.

