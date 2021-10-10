Alamo officer shot, killed over the weekend to be escorted from Atlanta to Dublin

Officer Dylan Harrison was working his first part-time shift with the Alamo Police Department in Wheeler County when he was shot and killed.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia Police Officer who was shot and killed while on-duty early Saturday morning is being escorted home from the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta to his hometown of Dublin on Monday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, Officer Dylan Harrison will be escorted by the Georgia State Patrol along with numerous other agencies.

The escort will go from I-16 to Highway 441, where it will travel the business route 441 to Stanley Funeral Home at 1320 North Jefferson Street.

"As a police chief of Alamo, Georgia, I have never experienced a grief that I have felt since Officer Dylan Harrison’s life was taken in our small, quiet town. Officer Harrison was a husband, a son, and more importantly the father of a 6-month-old boy. His life was taken from him for simply doing his job. Despite the sadness that we have endured, I have found a sense of pride in seeing everyone pull together to right this tragic wrong," said Alamo Police Chief Karen Zanders.

