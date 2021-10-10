Alamo officer's alleged killer served prison term for assaulting another officer

Ferguson is being held at the Laurens County jail, where he is charged with Harrison's murder and aggravated stalking from a previous domestic incident.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Damien Ferguson, the man accused of murdering Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison, previously served an eight-year prison sentence for aggravated assault on another officer in 1998.

Harrison was shot and killed early Saturday morning while on-duty.

Ferguson, 43, was arrested Sunday and charged with his murder. He has a lengthy criminal record, and has previously served time in prison for aggravated assault on a police officer.

In April 1998, Ferguson was arrested for simple battery and aggravated assault in Telfair County, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.

In Aug. 1998, he was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and theft by taking in Wheeler County.

He went to prison in Jan, 1999 and was released in Aug. 2006 from the Coffee County Correctional Facility.

Ferguson was arrested again in 2020 for allegedly setting fire to a home’s master bathroom closet. According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Ferguson was living at a house in Alamo when he set fire to the master bathroom closet.

Ferguson was out on bond for arson when he allegedly shot Harrison in Oct. 2021.

GBI Special Agent in Charge Lindsey Wilkes says Harrison's ambush-style killing was apparently retaliation for something that happened Friday night.

She says Harrison stopped a driver for a traffic violation in the parking lot of the Circle K across the street from the police station. He then tased the driver after he would not comply, and the driver was arrested and taken to the Wheeler County jail.

The GBI says the person who was arrested after the traffic stop is a known acquaintance of Ferguson and they believe Harrison's shooting death was retaliation for the arrest.

Natalie Ammons with the GBI identified the driver as Brandon Travis. So far, they haven't released any further details on Travis' arrest.

Ferguson is being held at the Laurens County jail, where he is charged with murder and with aggravated stalking from a previous domestic incident.

He's scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday.