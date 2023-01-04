Alan Everidge appointed new Chief of Police for the City of Perry

The city says Everidge joined the Perry Police Department as a patrol commander in 2021.

PERRY, Ga. — On Tuesday the Mayor of Perry and City Council appointed Alan Everidge at the cities new Police Chief.

In 1987, before working in Perry, served in the patrol and traffic divisions and as an investigator in the juvenile and criminal investigations divisions with the Houston County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Everidge has an associate and bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration. He is also a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia and has served in the Georgia Law Enforcement International Exchange program in Israel.

“I was blessed with growing up in Perry and raise my family here. I am honored to be selected to serve as Chief. The Perry Police Department has a great staff and community support. I look forward to serving in this role. My goal is that Perry continues to be a great place to live, work, and play,” Everidge said.

The city says Everidge joined the Perry Police Department as a patrol commander in 2021 and became interim police chief in July 2022.