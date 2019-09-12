AMERICUS, Ga. — A man arrested in Warner Robins two years ago for a Sumter County murder was indicted on more charges in the case last Wednesday.

A release from Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bryan Smith with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 24-year-old Riyod Reddick was arrested in Warner Robins in October 2017 for the murder of Tracy Johnson earlier that month in Americus.

Johnson, of Kennesaw, Georgia, was 21 at the time of his death.

The release said Reddick was indicted in the murder case by a Sumter County Grand Jury in February 2018.

Upon further investigation by GBI agents and the Americus Police Department, they found Johnson's murder to be tied to alleged criminal street gang activity, according to the release.

The GBI said the new evidence was reviewed by Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lewis Lamb, and it was then presented to a Sumter County Grand Jury.

The jury ultimately indicted Reddick on these charges in the case:

15 counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of malice murder

2 counts of felony murder

1 count of aggravated assault

1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and

1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The release said Reddick is currently in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The GDOC website said he's serving sentences for drug and weapons charges out of Sumter County.

