Albany teen charged with making bomb threat at Northside High

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An Albany teen is now charged with making terroristic threats and disrupting school after a bomb threat last week at Northside High.

Warner Robins Police say they went to the high school around 9 a.m. Monday, April 18, for a bomb threat. The school was locked down and searched, and no explosives were found.

On April 25, a 17-year-old from Albany was arrested and charged with making the threat. Police say the teen had a connection to Northside through a mutual friend.

The news release says the threat required 11 officers for at least five hours.

“Calls such as this are dangerous, time consuming, and resourcing draining,” wrote police. They say they’ll ask the District Attorney’s office to help recoup taxpayer dollars from the prank.