Alexander IV in Macon becomes senior living center

MACON, Ga. — A historic Macon building is now a home for folks in their golden ages.

The former Alexander IV Elementary School on Ridge Avenue has been remodeled and is now a senior living center.

Agnes Dannenberg remembers living just down the street from Alexander IV Elementary School.

"I was here when some of those trees were planted outside, some of those gorgeous trees" Dannenberg said. "All my neighbors went to school here, my sons went here."

Dannenberg has lived at the new senior center center for three months. She says she feels like she's living back in time.

Her new home what used to be the principals office.

"I love my room." Dannenberg said. "The high ceilings, it's cool, and the window. That's what got me, the windows."

Dannenberg isn't the only one who has history with the building.

Geri Peterson says she remembers how hard it was for her father-in-law to build Alexander IV school.

"It was a hard thing to get everything taken care of, to build, but it did get done, Peterson said. "It got done, we're so thankful for that and now just look what we have and I live here."

Built in 1932, Alexander IV closed in 2008 and the Bibb County School Board declared it surplus five years later.

Historic Macon included the school in its fight to save historical buildings.

The campus is almost 30,000 square feet and cost 12 million dollars to renovate.

Alexander IV is open for free tours. You can contact the center at 478-561-2500.