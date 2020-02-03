MACON, Ga. — Every Bibb County high school will be dismissing early at noon on Thursday, March 5, according to the Bibb County School District.

That’s so students can get to the Macon Centreplex and show their support for Southwest’s Lady Patriots.

The Southwest High School Lady Patriots, led by Coach Willie Goolsby, will face off against Douglass-Atlanta for a state title at the Centreplex at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Elementary and middle school students will be unaffected by the early dismissal.

However, if parents want to pick up their elementary and middle school students early to attend the game, the school district says they can do so after 1 p.m. to ensure a full day of attendance.

