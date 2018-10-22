The annual Georgia-Florida rivalry game is upon us, but for the first time in many seasons, Bob Rushton won't be at the game.

In his lifetime, Rushton attended approximately 660 UGA football games. He's a Central Georgia native who made Athens his home and left a legacy of love for the Dawgs.

Along the way, he became affectionately known as "Bulldawg Bob" to many people he met on life's journey.

PHOTOS: Remembering UGA superfan Bulldawg Bob

"He went to every athletic event there was at the university," said his brother, Barclay Rushton. "He was a great sports fan."

Barclay says between his parents and two siblings, his family had 10 degrees from The University of Georgia. It was a place everyone in the Rushton family simply adored.

"When my brother retired, he moved back to Athens so he could be with the Bulldogs," said Barclay. "He loved Georgia. His whole wardrobe was literally red and black."

Everywhere the Dawgs went, Bob went too. Most of the time Terry Graham, Tom Stovall, and Reign Streiter were in the backseat.

"He always drove, he wouldn't let anyone else drive," said Stovall. "If you got a ticket from Bob, you knew it was going to be real."

The group of friends traveled near and far to football, basketball, and baseball games -- always learning something new about Bob along the way.

"He would be talking about things, and I would be like, 'You're making that up,'" said Stovall.

Like the time he judged a 1970s Miss America pageant, or ran through Macon with a pretty iconic piece of hardware in the summer of 1996.

"His proudest moment was carrying the torch for the Olympics," said Barclay.

In his lifetime, Bob was also a realtor, a national Jaycees leader and a special ambassador under President Jimmy Carter. But to students and his friends back in the Classic City, he was much more.

"I think he was a mentor to all of us in business and life and how to be a good friend. If he was your friend, he would give you the shirt off his back and do anything for you," said Streiter and Graham.

"He was always trying to think of some way that he could help somebody," said Barclay.

Even when he couldn't help himself.

"When they diagnosed him, they said he had two to five years to live and of course, on his own terms, he lived to six," says Barclay.

In January, the day after the Bulldogs won a historic Rose Bowl, Bulldawg Bob lost his battle with Multiple Myloma.

"I miss him everyday," said Streiter.

But, his friends, and his brother find peace knowing that all 'Dawgs' go to Heaven.

"This is like home to us. Nothing but a happy place...he loved Georgia," said Barclay.

© 2018 WMAZ