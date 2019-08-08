MACON, Ga. — "All for one, and one for all" is the new United Way of Central Georgia campaign mantra for the year.

United Way kicked off their 2019 annual campaign on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena at Mercer University and announced their goals for this year.

The organization hopes to raise at least $5.2 million over the next year.

In 2018, United Way raised $5.14 million, which was an all-time high.

More than 450 supporters attended the event, which makes the largest crowd that United Way has seen for its annual campaign kickoff.

George McCanless, the CEO of United Way of Central Georgia, says this year's slogan was not selected just because it is a well-known "Three Musketeers" saying.

"It's all for one -- As long as we have folks that are living in poverty, children not reading at grade level or have families that are food insecure, that's a problem for everyone in the community," McCanless said.

United Way supports more than 30 local organizations along with their own initiatives that address the needs of income, education, and health in the Central Georgia community.

RELATED: Tiny home village to help curb homelessness unveiled

RELATED: 'To recognize the 22 veterans who die by suicide:' Veteran walking across the country makes his way through Georgia

RELATED: United Way of Central Georgia hosts first 'Day of Action' in Macon