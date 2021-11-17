All lanes of I-75S blocked near interchange split

The accident involves at least a half-dozen vehicles

MACON, Ga. — A major accident on I-75S in Bibb County has all lanes blocked Wednesday morning. According to GDOT 511, the accident site is just past the Pierce Avenue exit near the interchange split.

A high volume of cars exiting the interstate has caused traffic to back up onto Riverside Drive as well.

The accident involves at least a half-dozen vehicles, including a Ryder truck, a dump truck, a semi-truck, and other assorted personal vehicles.

A tweet from GDOT West Central says the estimated time of clearance is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but that could change.

