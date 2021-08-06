No charges have been filed at this time.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by an SUV on on the 2000 block of Watson Boulevard Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, just before 9:30 p.m., officers got the call about a pedestrian hit on Watson Boulevard.

The release says video shows an SUV driving west in the outside lane of Watson in the area of the Budget Inn. A woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by the SUV. She was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she is listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time.

If you have any information on this accident, you can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380.

Traffic is blocked after an accident involving a pedestrian in Houston County.

According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Transportation, a pedestrian was hit on Highway 247 eastbound at Austin Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian at this time.

The post says all lanes are blocked and the scene is expected to be cleared by 11:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.