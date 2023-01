The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they later died.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, one person is dead after a crash on Highway 247 near the Bibb County line.

Williams says the call came in at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The victim was taken to the Houston Medical Center where they later died.

According to 511 GA, all lanes are blocked on SR 247 past Elberta Road.

Drivers in the area are advised to take an alternate route.