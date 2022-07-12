All lanes of I-16 eastbound blocked near mile marker 6 in Macon

GDOT said a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail, causing the delay.

MACON, Ga. — All lanes of I-16 eastbound are blocked near mile marker 6 in Macon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT said a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail, causing the delay. The accident is expected to be cleared around 10 p.m. No updates on whether there were any injuries at this time.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for details on the accident and will provide updates when they are available.