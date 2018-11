Drivers headed east on I-16 in Twiggs County can expect major delays Monday evening after an accident.

According to GDOT, it happened around 3:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 24, which is the exit onto 96 and it involves two trucks.

The accident isn’t expected to be clear until 6 p.m.

Drivers should find an alternate route, if possible, to avoid heavy traffic.

© 2018 WMAZ