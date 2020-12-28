All lanes of I-75S blocked in Dooly County after pedestrian hit

The road is not expected to be clear until around 8:30 p.m.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-75S are blocked in Dooly County after a pedestrian was hit Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation, it happened on I-75S just before the Georgia 27 interchange (exit 114).

GDOT says all lanes are blocked and the road isn’t expected to be cleared until 8:30 p.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to avoid a delay. You can call *511Georgia if you need help finding a detour.