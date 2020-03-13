MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday, March 16, all trials and grand jury proceedings in Bibb, Crawford, and Peach superior courts will be suspended for the next 30 days.

According to a news release, Macon Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Howard Simms signed an order on Friday declaring a judicial emergency citing the potential infection of those who are required to appear in court and interact with large groups due to jury service and other court proceedings.

Any juror that’s been summoned for a criminal or civil trial scheduled to take place in the next 30 days is asked not to report.

If you have further questions about jury duty or trials, you should direct them to the Superior Court clerk’s office in your county.

While the courts will stay open, non-essential matters will be postponed until they can be done via video or teleconference.

If you are an attorney, you should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to your cases.

If you are a criminal defendant or civil litigant, you are also asked to communicate with your attorney.

