Atlanta Police believe missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; one suspect in custody, one at large

She was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police said Tuesday they believed 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir "was murdered and that her body was disposed of."

They said they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

APD is asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect, identified as 29-year-old Steve Oboite. Both face charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death.

No body or remains have been found in the case.

Police said Lenoir was last seen on July 31 at an apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

"We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and was relocated to an undetermined location," APD Maj. Pete Malecki said at a press conference.

Malecki added that police believe the second suspect, Oboite, is believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.

A photo of Oboite is available below:

Original story below

Atlanta Police are providing an update to the case of a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since late July.

Allahnia "Fruity" Lenoir has was last seen on July 30 at a Midtown apartment complex at 1600 Peachtree Street. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends.

For almost two months, they have handed out fliers hoping someone, anyone would have information. Back in August, they said they believe she was abducted.

Police officially released their missing person advisory on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, a private investigator was hired by the family to help with the search.

Investigators will be providing an update Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

