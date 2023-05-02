'Parents shouldn't have to say goodbye' | Mom looking for justice 7 months after daughter's disappearance

Two of the suspects involved in her daughter's were in court Wednesday

ATLANTA — The last seven months have been agonizing for Jannette Jackson. Her daughter, Allahnia Lenoir, went missing in July 2022. On Wednesday, two of the three people charged in connection with the 24-year-old's disappearance went before a judge.

'I don't think anything's ever going to make me feel better," Jackson said.

Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex on Peachtree Avenue in Atlanta, according to police. Jackson said she went there with a friend the weekend of July 30.

Atlanta Police officially announced the search for Lenoir was a homicide investigation in September. Steven Obiote and Diante Reynolds were arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance.

A third suspect, Nicholas Hendricks, was charged in November.

"Parents shouldn't have to say goodbye to their kids," Jackson said. "You know, kids are supposed to say goodbye to their parents."

Two suspects were in court on Wednesday. Jackson was there with more than a dozen family and friends. Jackson said the support has been invaluable.

"I've never been a person to ask for help. We pretty much have all the struggles in my life by myself for the most part. I don't know what I would have done without those people."

Jackson explained her daughter's disappearance has has an impact on her entire family. At one point, she said Lenoir's younger brother wanted to move into her daughter's room when she returned to prevent her from leaving again.

'"I'd take, you know, the night shift and maybe you could take the day shift and take the weekend shift. But, you know, she wouldn't mind that I'm in here,"' Jackson said Lenoir's younger brother said. "So we're kind of going through that at home."

Lenoir's remains have still not been found, but Jackson said she remains optimistic that she'll get closure.

"It is always going to be problematic with me regardless of how I get her, you know, in what shape she's in," she explained.

In the meantime, Jackson said she's doing what she can to make sure other families don't have to suffer.