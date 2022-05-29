DNR: 5-year-old boy drowns on Lake Allatoona

It happened at Clear Creek on the lake in Bartow County.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A Memorial Day weekend outing on Allatoona Lake turned deadly for a family after a 5-year-old died.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources game wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County.

According to witnesses, the boy was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing, a DNR spokesperson said.

The game wardens located the victim with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at 4:35 p.m., they said

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending complete notification of family.