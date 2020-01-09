GBI: Alleged rape of Taylor County teen was falsely reported

The rape was alleged to have happened at an abandoned home in Butler, but investigators say it was falsely reported

BUTLER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that an alleged sexual assault they were asked to investigate never happened.

Special Agent in Charge Fred Wimberly told 13WMAZ the crime was falsely reported, but he could not say if anyone would be charged for that because the investigation is still active.

Here is a brief recap of the case:

The GBI was called by Butler Police to assist in a rape investigation on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The assault was alleged to have happened the day before at an abandoned home in Butler.

The apparent victim, an unnamed 16-year-old girl, went to a local clinic to complete a rape kit.

At the time 13WMAZ first reported on this case, the GBI said they had a possible suspect and that they were known to the victim.

Investigators have since determined the assault never occurred and that the crime was falsely reported.