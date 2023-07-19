Allie Harris suffered more than 19 broken bones and other serious injuries, but she's made a miraculous recovery since the accident.

HILLIARD, Ohio — A 7-year-old Hilliard who nearly lost her life two weeks ago is on her way to making a full recovery.

Allie Harris fell off a float during Hilliard's Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying the float.

Allie was on the float with the rest of her softball team. Her mother, Lauren, was waiting to see her and take a picture, but got a call saying Allie was hurt.

"And I said 'Is she OK?' and he said '...I don't know,'" Lauren said. "I'll never forget that 'I don't know.'"

Allie was trying to hand out water when she fell.

"I just remember that I got ran over," Allie said. "I did not hurt and I was not crying and I saw mommy was sitting back there."

Allie suffered more than 19 broke bones, a lacerated liver, a skull fracture and she spent days in the ICU at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Despite all those injuries, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Lauren thanked the healthcare workers and everyone who helped save Allie.

One day, hopefully soon, she will be able to be a kid again and play softball and hangout with her friends.

The McDonald's on Cemetery Road is holding a fund raiser for Allie from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a percentage of sales will be donated to her family. Lauren and Allie will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

