Massive alligator captured in Texas neighborhood, constable says

This week's gator sighting is brought to you by Harris County Precinct 4.
Credit: Harris County Constable Mark Herman

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Someone needs to yell Jumanji after another large alligator was spotted Monday morning, this time in Atascocita.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a neighborhood on North Lake Branch Lane near Lake Houston after reports of a gator in the road.

Herman said the 10-foot gator was safely captured and taken by Animal Control, but not before deputies got some evidence of their big catch.

Credit: Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

Recent gator sightings

Just last week another gator was spotted strolling around Cinco Ranch after it refused to leave a neighborhood and return to the bayou.

The gator, which measured 10 feet 6 inches came out of the bayou looking for shade and another body of water, according to Timothy DeRamus, a trapper with Bayou City Gator Savers.

RELATED: Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

Precinct 4 had plenty of practice catching gators after a young one was spotted outside of a home in a different Atascocita neighborhood in July.

In May, another young alligator was spotted in the yard of a home near George Bush Park.

Harris County deputy constables lured the reptile into a trash bin by feeding it chicken. They then took it to a park near Barker Reservoir and released it.

