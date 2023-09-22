Authorities have not yet identified the person who died.

LARGO, Fla. — A large alligator was killed by wildlife officials after authorities say a body was found in a waterway Friday afternoon in Largo.

At around 1:50 p.m., deputies arrived at the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street North after receiving a report of a body in the water, the Pinellas County Sheriff's office said in a news release.

During their investigation, the sheriff's office says officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission killed and removed a 13-foot, 8.5-inch alligator from the waterway, while deputies recovered remains of a dead adult body.

"The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death," the news release reads. "Any citizen who has a concern regarding an alligator should call FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286."

Authorities have not yet identified the person who died, and the investigation is ongoing.