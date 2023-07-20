x
Need a lift? Alligator seen waiting at bus stop

County leaders say an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped the gator move into some nearby woods.
Credit: Pasco County Media Relations & Communications

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — If you've ever wanted to see an alligator waiting at a bus stop to catch a ride, you can scratch it off the wish list after a Pasco County bus driver snapped a picture.

An email from county leaders explains a small gator was seen waiting in the grass next to a GoPasco sign on Sunday in New Port Richey.

After a bus driver arrived at the bus stop along Little Road and saw the scaly reptile waiting to hop on, they decided to take a picture.

County leaders say an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped the gator move into some nearby woods.

