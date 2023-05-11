11-foot alligator named Frank captured and relocated in Macon

We prefer our Frank Malloy to Frank the Alligator.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Frank Malloy or Frank the Alligator?

We prefer our Frank because he won’t randomly lie down in your yard. But the 11-foot alligator has a new home after roaming around the Jennifer Drive area on Wednesday night.

Frank (the alligator) was seen laying around in yards as well as on the bridge on Jennifer Drive, which is near Rocky Creek Road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo and crew captured and relocated the alligator.