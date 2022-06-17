'It's pretty cool to see a gator that size in the wild' large alligator spotted near Whitehead Trail in Perry

The gator seemed to be “just chilling” by the water according to Kelby Hill of Warner Robins

PERRY, Ga. — Some residents and visitors spending the day in Perry on Wednesday saw a surprise — a large alligator relaxing by a creek.

Kelby Hill of Warner Robins and his brother-in-law were walking with six kids on Whitehead Trail when they saw the gator from 50-75 feet away. Hill said the gator was next to Big Indian Creek according to his map.

The gator was “just chilling” and seemed to be sunning by the side of the creek, according to Hill.

Hill and the others with him were surprised to see the alligator, especially one so big.

“They didn't really know how to act,” Hill said. “It's pretty cool to see a gator that size in the wild."

There have been many gator sightings in Central Georgia in the past few years. In October, Bibb County deputies removed a baby gator from a laundry room.

If you ever stumble upon a gator in the wild or on your property, do not fear. Alligator experts and deputies have advice on what to do in such a scaly scenario.