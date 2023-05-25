Alligator shot, killed by wildlife officer near northwest Ohio river; another still missing

The alligators were located near the St. Marys River in Auglaize County on May 7, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two alligators were spotted in a northwest Ohio river earlier this month prompting a response from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers.

The alligators were located near the St. Marys River in Auglaize County on May 7, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. ODA employees attempted to capture the animals several times but were unsuccessful.

An ODA spokesperson told 10TV that an Ohio wildlife officer later shot and killed one of the alligators. The other, which is approximately 2 feet in length, has not been seen since the incident.

Anyone who has seen the missing alligator is asked to contact local law enforcement or ODA’s Dangerous Wild Animal Program.