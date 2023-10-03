2 alligators and a 'sneaky snake' found in Bibb County, BSO says

The alligators were removed from the same pond in Macon and were four-feet and six-feet in length.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office's Animal Enforcement has been busy.

BSO's Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo removed two alligators from a pond on Irwinton Road and found a "sneaky snake" hiding in the closet of a home on Knightsbridge Road.

The two alligators at the pond on Irwinton Road were four feet and six feet long, and they had to be moved from the pond because the pond was too close to residents, BSO said on Facebook.

They were taken to an area far away from humans.

Over on Knightsbridge Road, Galeazzo removed an Eastern Rat Snake from the closet of a home that was under renovation, BSO said on Facebook.

According to the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory at the University of Georgia, rat snakes are common in every southeastern state and have also been found in the Midwest. They have been spotted as far away from the south as southern New England and southern Michigan.

As adults, rat snakes can be three to five feet long.

The Eastern Rat Snake on Knightsbridge Road was taken "to a more appropriate hiding spot," the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in their post.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, if you find a snake or alligator that you can't handle yourself, you can call Animal Enforcement at 478-621-6791. But if it is an emergency, you should still call 911.

