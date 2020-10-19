Allman Betts Band plans drive-in show at Macon Coliseum

The band, co-founded by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, will be in town next month

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from when 13WMAZ spoke to Duane Betts at the Capricorn Studios revival event.

The Allman Betts Band will be performing a drive-in concert at the Macon Coliseum in November.

According to a news release from the venue, it’s scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a beer garden tailgate at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. They start at $135 per vehicle with up to four passengers. Add-ons are available for up to two additional passengers.

About the Band

When The Allman Betts Band released 'Down to the River' in June 2019, the debut album represented not only the first time the group had recorded together, but, in fact, the first time the seven-piece ensemble had ever played together.

If 'Down to the River' was the sound of the band’s combustible sparks igniting, then 'Bless Your Heart' is their bonfire, built for the summer of 2020 and beyond; a double-album follow-up fueled by road-forged camaraderie and telepathic musical intensity, vibrantly reflecting the individual and collective experiences of these seven, all drawing inspiration from the band’s symbolic hometown- a place Devon Allman calls “the United States of Americana.”

Along with co-founder, guitarist, and singer Duane Betts, the pair already had a growing notebook of new songs, largely composed on the tour bus or in hotel rooms in cities and towns across the country.