MACON, Ga. — 50 years ago on September 6th, 1969, the Allman Brothers Band formed right here in Macon, Georgia.

To celebrate, the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association is throwing their 26th annual GABBA Fest.

The music festival takes place in venues throughout Macon and features performances from children of the band members. This includes Shaun Oakley, Melody Trucks Band, and the Yeti Trio.

"It's like a big family reunion," says GABBA board member, Michael Haramut. "People come from all over the world -- all over the country -- to come here and have a good time."

In past years, the festival has sold out the Douglass Theatre. This year, many of the music festival's main events will be held at the Grand Opera House on Mulberry Street.

In addition to concerts, fans can also visit some of the band's favorite spots including the Big House Museum and H&H restaurant.

The festival kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. at Gallery West and wraps up Sunday at the Big House Museum.

You can find tickets for the festival here .

