MACON, Ga. — People tapped their feet and bobbed their heads to music once again in Mercer Music at Capricorn Monday night.

Musician Randall Bramblett says, "It's déjà vu, except I don't remember any of this because it's all new, but I did go back into the studio to look, and it brings back a lot of great memories. We made some great records here."

The Randall Bramblett Band played for VIP guests. Bramblett worked alongside Gregg Allman and members of Widespread Panic.

He says he's happy, "To know that this place was not just abandoned and let go, because there is so much history here."

Other well-known artists and members of the music industry came to celebrate the historic studio reopening and soak in the memories made here.

"The few times that I actually sang and sat in for Gregg, those were special times, too," says guitarist and vocalist Junior Mack.

Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts, says, "This is obviously very close to me, and it's kind of like a second home."

Longtime fans explored a studio that produced their favorite tunes.

Danny Randolph from Chicago says, "I've heard a lot of the stories and stuff, so I'm just so thankful that it's back together, and supposedly, it's like it was and it's just a huge lifetime honor for me to be here."

Elliot Fernandez says, "It's exciting to see that there's blood flowing here again. You go back to the old recording studio and it looks the same, but it feels different."

Now, they wait for more records to come out of these walls.

"I hope this really inspires musicians to create, because we need that these days," says Mack.

