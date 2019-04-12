MACON, Ga. — Crowds of people lined up to make their way inside the Capricorn Revival concert.

Others arrived empty-handed, looking for their ticket in to see their favorite artists.

"Chuck Leavell. The whole lineup. I'm sure Chuck has a great show in store, and who knows who is going to show up?" says John Enterman.

Surprisingly, snagging a last minute ticket wasn't out of the question for fans.

Charlie Ferrelle says, "I got tickets for me, my dad, and my brother. Turns out he had an exam in the morning and couldn't make it. We thought it would be easy to sell it, turns out the cold weather might have kept some people in."

Before the Capricorn Revival Concert

In fact, several concertgoers were forced to sell tickets last minute.

Ferrelle says, "Everyone we've asked already has them and wants to sell them as well, so we're kind of in the same boat with a lot of folks."

It was a lucky night for people. "The first person I ran into -- I figured there would be a number out here," says Enterman.

With tickets in hand, the gamble became worth it.

"This is a night where it's one of those can't miss nights of music, and I figured that someone would probably have a ticket, and I was lucky enough to get one," says Enterman.

Capricorn Revival after show at Grant's Lounge

RELATED: Capricorn Studios reopening ends with a bang

RELATED: 'If I feel it, I'll sing it': Macon radio show host, singer to perform at Capricorn Revival Concert

RELATED: Artists prepare for the Capricorn Revival Concert at soundcheck

RELATED: Capricorn Studios officially opens doors with VIP party

RELATED: Mercer hosts VIP event for Capricorn Studios donors

RELATED: Take a tour of the new Capricorn Studios with Chuck Leavell

RELATED: 'There's nothing like music': Macon City Auditorium prepares for Capricorn Revival concert

RELATED: The Capricorn Revival: Everything you need to know for the two-day celebration

RELATED: The future of Macon music: Meet Magnolia Moon

RELATED: 'There's a lot more music to be made here:' Chuck Leavell recalls history of Capricorn Studios

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.