Alpharetta Officer Clinton Martin passes away after battle with COVID-19

Officers from Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and Cherokee escorted Officer Martin from the hospital to Northside Chapel.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of Officer Clinton Martin, who passed away Saturday mourning after a battle with COVID-19.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share with you that Officer Clinton Martin passed away this morning surrounded by his family. We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man," Chief John Robinson wrote in a Facebook post. "He has spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart."

After a long battle w/ Covid, @AlpharettaDPS Officer Clinton Martin passed away while surrounded by family. He was an unbelievable & beloved man. He’s been serving his entire adult life as a Marine & as an officer, & we are grateful for his servant’s heart. He will be missed! pic.twitter.com/Np1tLmMYMY — Chief John Robison (@ChiefRobison) July 3, 2021

Officers from Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and Cherokee SO helped escort MPO Martin from the hospital to Northside Chapel. Thank you all for the strong support! pic.twitter.com/3HZFM9hF6p — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 4, 2021

Chief Robinson also wrote, "I want to thank our wonderful Alpharetta community for all the love and support you have shown to Clinton and his family the last several weeks. I have no doubt you provided a tremendous blessing for Clinton and his family throughout his illness."