ALS parade held to raise awareness for disease

This is the 10th year the event has been held.

The ALS Association of Georgia held a parade to raise awareness about the disease on Saturday.

Usually there is a walk to raise awareness, but due to COVID-19, organizers thought it would be better to have a parade.

Many people drove decorated cars that not only brought attention to the disease but memorialized those who have passed away from it.

ALS takes away the ability to walk, dress, write, speak, swallow and breathe.

More than a dozen cars showed up in support of the cause. Director of ALS Clinic Michael Rivner says it's never easy to diagnose patients with this disease.

"I'm the one who has to look at these patients when I tell them, 'you have ALS' and it's always hard every time I have to tell somebody that. I'd rather tell them something better," he said.