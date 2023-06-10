'Alternative Baseball' comes to Luther Williams Field this weekend

The event hopes to show the positive impacts of athletics on people with disabilities.

MACON, Ga. — Folks from the "Alternative Baseball Organization" will play ball this weekend! The Macon Bacon is sponsoring aball game for folks with disabilities.



It's a 7-inning game with teams made up of community members, local leaders and young athletes.

Founder of the Alternative Baseball Organization Taylor Duncan said he's excited at the prospect of showing others what they've got.

"To not only give back to this community but also teach those what we can do when were just given that one chance and one opportunity to go out there and show what we can do, to be able to knock it out the park through either literally over the fence or through our examples of inspiring others," Duncan said.



The goal is to spotlight the positive benefits of athletics in the lives of people with disabilities, but they also hope to recruit volunteers and players for the alternative baseball organization.

The group provides physical and social enrichment activities for teens and adults with disabilities.

The game is on Saturday at Luther Williams Field.



The first pitch is at 1 a.m. and the event is free for everyone.

