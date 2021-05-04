MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office has corrected their account of an accident that killed a Macon teen. They now say 18-year-old Tyler Hart was actually inside his car, not standing outside, when he was hit and killed on Sunday.



Keywon Harvey is a teacher at Central High School in Macon.

He was Tyler’s freshman year Algebra 1 teacher and has known him since he was 14 years old.



“A very responsible young man, respectful, always had a smile on his face,” said Harvey.



Students messaged and called Harvey with the tragic news Sunday morning. He said he was in disbelief.



“Text messages, phone calls - and they just kept saying, 'Tyler's passed, Tyler's passed.'”



The Bibb County Sheriff's Office report says 48-year-old Jason Ellis Partin was driving his pickup truck along Knight Road in northwest Macon around 12:30 Sunday morning. He crossed over into the opposite lane and hit Tyler's parked truck.

