MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office has corrected their account of an accident that killed a Macon teen. They now say 18-year-old Tyler Hart was actually inside his car, not standing outside, when he was hit and killed on Sunday.
Keywon Harvey is a teacher at Central High School in Macon.
He was Tyler’s freshman year Algebra 1 teacher and has known him since he was 14 years old.
“A very responsible young man, respectful, always had a smile on his face,” said Harvey.
Students messaged and called Harvey with the tragic news Sunday morning. He said he was in disbelief.
“Text messages, phone calls - and they just kept saying, 'Tyler's passed, Tyler's passed.'”
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office report says 48-year-old Jason Ellis Partin was driving his pickup truck along Knight Road in northwest Macon around 12:30 Sunday morning. He crossed over into the opposite lane and hit Tyler's parked truck.
The sheriff's office told 13WMAZ after further investigation they believed Tyler was inside his car with friends.
Hart was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other males were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with minor injuries.
“To know he lost his life to something very, very innocent. He was being an 18-year-old kid,” said Harvey.
Harvey said Tyler was looking forward to graduating with his classmates.
Unfortunately, his year was cut short, but we will definitely remember him.”
Harvey said the school is planning a memorial for Tyler in the coming days.
Partin has been charged with vehicular homicide. The sheriff's office says they are still waiting on a toxicology report on the suspect.