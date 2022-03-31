Friends, colleagues mourn after Houston County District Attorney investigator dies in car crash

56-year-old Richard Crooms was on duty at the time of the accident, serving subpoenas for a trial next week.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of you are sharing your thoughts and prayers on social media for the District Attorney Investigator killed after Wednesday's car crash in Warner Robins, Donald Crooms. We went to Perry to learn more about him and the accident.

Two people died in the wreck. One of them was 56-year-old Donald Crooms of Bonaire, but his friends call him Richard. He worked at the Houston County District Attorney's Office as an investigator since September 2020.

Houston County's District Attorney Will Kendall got a call he'll never forget.

Kendall said, "They believed that one of my investigators was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Moody Road."

Kendall dropped everything and went to the intersection.

"Once they loaded him up in the ambulance, then Captain Holland and I and then another one of our investigators and my chief went over to notify his wife, and take her to the hospital," Kendall said. "Once we got there, we had found out that he had passed away."

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Kandace Jackson of Jeffersonville was driving in a Honda Civic south on Moody Road, when her car drifted into oncoming traffic.

Corporal Michael Dixson with the Houston County Sheriff's Office said, "As far as toxicology, that has been collected and sent off, but as far as the results of it, I don't know."

Dixson says Jackson hit 56-year-old Richard Crooms of Bonaire. She died at the scene.

"We talked for two or three hours," a friend of Crooms said. "We were going to go out together, get a couple of drinks, and it just didn't happen."

Joe White retired as a captain from the Bibb County's Sheriff's Office. He was Crooms' close friend and supervisor.

"There was a bond there, of course. He was a humorous fella when it came to be funny, but when it came to his job, he was a professional and thorough. He was a master shot. Everybody liked him," White said.

Crooms was driving north in a Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit a pickup truck driven by an Elko man. The Elko man was not hurt.

Kendall says Crooms was on duty at the time of the accident, serving subpoenas for a trial next week.

"Having someone walk through the door like him every morning made us all better people when he was here. We have a void here in our office right now," Kendall said.

Richard Crooms' friends also say he loved cooking, football, and the outdoors. They say they never saw him without a smile. He was always laughing, and he adored his job and family.

Crooms worked for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for 25 years. Then, he spent time training law enforcement at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, and an officer at Middle Georgia University.