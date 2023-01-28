Amateur Radio Field Day held in Warner Robins

Across the country, local "Hams" joined thousands of other amateur radio operators showing how Ham radios work in emergency situations.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Amateur Radio Club held their annual Winter Field Day for amateur radio operators on Saturday.

Winter Field Day was created to help folks feel prepared and improve their skills in sub par conditions.

Their slogan: "When all else fails, am radios work."

Various clubs and individuals throughout the US, Canada, and other countries attempt to contact as many stations as possible during the 24 hour event.

Chris Edwards, president of the Central Georgia Radio Association, hopes to see the youth get involved.

"It's important that we get the word out to young people as well because they're used to the cell phones and that sort of thing, but what happens when you're cell phone breaks or the cell phones goes down? We can still get on the Ham radio and send email and communicate with people," he said.

More than 35,000 "hams" across the country participated in last year's event.