People in the community are saying ‘enough is enough’ after the 16th homicide in Macon-Bibb County since the start of the year.

One man was at a loss for words when he heard about the shooting and he chose to honor the victims with music.

“It’s a lot and it’s taking a toll on us,” said Wilbert Johnson.

Sometimes there are no words for the pain we feel when emotions run deep and the answers seem unknown.

“To see their lives wasted on the streets… you don’t want to see these babies get destroyed in these streets,” said Johnson.

He plays from his heart and in memory of the 16 lives we’ve lost in Bibb County this year.

“It seems like there is no respect for human life anymore,” said Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

The latest shooting happened after 5 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Leaf Street and Leaf Court.

“When we arrived on scene, we had one juvenile that was struck in the right calf and an 18-year-old female that died at the scene,” said Bibb County Sgt. Clay Williams.

Deputies say Adams and the teen were shot while sitting inside a gray Jeep Wrangler.

Adams had turned 18 on Tuesday.

“We have got to get back to that love,” said Johnson.

Just two weeks ago, Johnson lost a former student of his, 21-year-old Daija Jordan, in a double homicide in west Macon.

“You pour into them all that you have, and you see that they’re trying to do better and then something like this happens,” said Johnson. “It gets old.”

So, until a change comes into our hearts and our communities, Johnson says he’s going to keep playing to honor those we’ve lost in hope that we find the grace we need.

“I played this song [Amazing Grace] to remind us that there is a God and we need him,” said Johnson.

Deputies are still looking for the person who fatally shot Adams, but there is no information about a suspect yet.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

