Amazon donated more than 600 tablets

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some students in Crawford County are now able to better connect with their teachers virtually.

That's because Amazon donated tablets for students with the assistance of the United Way of Central Georgia.

Many children have been challenged with having access to technology and internet during the pandemic. This donation will improve access for students at Crawford County High School as they continue to recover and respond from the crisis with education plans.

The Amazon Fire tablets are valued at $69.99 each.

All students in 7th-11th grade were contacted to come pick up their tablets, and Superintendent Brent Lowe says this is a big deal for rural counties like Crawford.

"Sometimes, parents will kind of think, 'Well, we don't have the resources that some of these other counties have.' Well, this levels the playing field. This, in my opinion, is a game-changer here. This puts the device in the hands of students who in no way would have gone out and bought them themselves, and so there's an excitement," said Lowe.